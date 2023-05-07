THE LATEST UPDATES FROM THE KOMU 8 FIRST ALERT WEATHER TEAM
SUNDAY NIGHT STORMS
Strong to severe storms are expected tonight in mid-Missouri, but they won’t arrive until Late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Storms are expected to develop over Iowa and Nebraska and move south, slowly losing strength. While storms will be weakening, strong to severe storms are still possible in Mid Missouri. Damaging winds are the primary threat. The tornado threat and hail threat is lower, but not zero.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 2 for these storms because “there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Leftover showers and thunderstorms are likely during the morning hours. This will come to an end rather early in the day with skies becoming partly sunny and highs in the lower 80s.
Additional storms are possible Monday night anywhere south of I-70, with the higher chances south of Highway 50.
LOOKING AHEAD
Passing storm chances will continue through the week. This pattern is one that has a “domino” effect, meaning that one thing will impact the next. So we’ll need to keep an eye on these storms closely. Stay tuned for the latest forecast as there will likely be fluctuations.