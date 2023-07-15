Friday's line of storms brought slightly cooler and drier air mass. While we will have some morning fog, we should quickly clear out to make a hot but mostly dry afternoon, although we cannot rule out an extremely isolated shower.
Highs today will be sitting in the low 90s with heat indexes in the mid-90s and overnight lows in the middle 60s.
SUNDAY
Temperatures on Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, but the warm up will start off a little more rapidly. Hotter temperatures should be held back by some afternoon moisture in the form of scattered showers. The exact timing and strength of these showers is still a little uncertain, but rain is looking likely, especially overnight.
LOOKING AHEAD
There is still uncertainty in the exact temperature of our hottest day this coming week as it depends a lot on the rainfall probabilities mid-week. Either way, we are likely getting back into the middle or upper 90s by Wednesday with isolated rain chances throughout the week.