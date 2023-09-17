A foggy morning will make way for a gorgeous and comfortable Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky. By the evening, it will drop down into the low 50s. This cooldown is due to the movement of high pressure into Missouri and the passage of yesterday's cold front. As usual, the night following the passage is the coldest, and this will be the coldest evening till next week.
MONDAY:
Rinse, wash, repeat. Monday will be very similar to today as our highs will sit around 80, and our overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s. Just like Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and dry.
LOOKING AHEAD:
As we progress through the work week, rain chances do increase. Tuesday through the weekend, we could see some pop-up showers and an isolated storm here and there. Most of us will stay dry for the week, but we will take just about any rain we can get at this point. Temperatures will continue being seasonal, peaking in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.