It was quite a cool start to the week as mid-Missouri was greeted this morning with patchy frost and warmed near 50 degrees this afternoon. Tonight will be even colder thanks to a crystal clear sky and cold, northerly winds continuing to filter into mid-MO. Due to this, a freeze warning has been issued for much of Missouri.
Overnight lows will be near record lows as we approach the middle 20s, causing a hard freeze across central Missouri on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. If you have any annuals, herbs, or potted plants/trees you should bring them inside to prevent damage to the plant.
Find those jackets, coats, hats, and gloves for tomorrow and Wednesday mornings! Wind chills could have us feeling like we are in the lower 20s or upper teens at the time children are waiting for the bus.
The rest of the week exhibits signs of a warming trend for daily highs, but nighttime lows could still be in the middle 30s throughout Thursday. By this weekend, nightly temps will be in the lower 50s.
It's homecoming week for Mizzou! As alumni begin to filter in to Columbia, they can expect a warm welcome from current students as well as the weather. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by Friday and we could even reach 80 by Sunday!
Looking ahead to the beginning of next week: we could see another chance for showers and storms by Monday.