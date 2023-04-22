It’s starting to feel like the cold weather is wanting to make up its lost time with this year's early warm up. Most of central Missouri is already feeling the much colder temperatures which are expected to continue to drop overnight. Because of the temperatures dropping to near or below freezing tonight the National Weather Service has put most of Missouri under a Freeze Warning! Temperatures this cold could impact any plants that aren’t covered or brought inside, so bring your plant babies into the warmer environment before you forget!
TOMORROW:
With SUNday around the corner the sun will peak through the clouds and help the air feel a little bit warmer. Unfortunately, the sun will only stick around until Monday evening with clouds and possible rain showers returning for the rest of the work week.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Isolated chances of showers are expected from Monday night all the way into the start of next weekend. We aren’t expecting any sort of thunderstorms, just that light rain that puts a layer of wet over everything. Temperatures throughout this timeframe will remain about the same in the lower to mid 60s expected.