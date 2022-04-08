The phrase "weather rollercoaster" has been used a lot to describe our weather recently to describe large changes in temperatures over a few days. We are once again preparing for another weather rollercoaster in mid-Missouri.
To start out: a freeze warning is in effect for mid-Missouri as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing (32 degrees) tonight. If you have any cold-sensitive plants, be sure to bring them inside or cover them with a towel or sheet.
Winds will become calmer and southerly on Saturday. When coupled with a sunny sky, this will help temperatures rise back into the upper 50s.
Clouds will begin to build overnight and remain throughout the day on Sunday. Our next chance for rain will be Sunday afternoon and evening.
The First Alert Weather Team is going into Storm Mode 1 (on a scale of 0-5) for Sunday. While there likely will not be any issues, we are continuing to keep a close eye on the system as it develops and we will keep you updated.
There are more chances for rain and maybe a few storms Monday through Wednesday as well. Temperatures for the beginning of next week are looking well above average before cooling back down on Thursday.