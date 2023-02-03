Be ready to bundle up for a much colder Friday.
Very cold air returned to the region overnight and temps will begin Friday morning in the single digits to lower 10s.
Wind chills this morning could range from zero to -5F over many locations in central Missouri. Be sure to bundle up!!
Afternoon wind chills will improve thanks to settling winds, but do not expect a major warm-up today. High temperatures will only reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees this afternoon. A least there will be lots of Friday sunshine!
While Friday is very cold, the weekend will be A LOT warmer. Breezy this weekend, but this time the wind will be out of the south - a warmer wind direction.
Some clouds tomorrow with Saturday's high temps in the lower 50s. Plenty of sunshine Sunday with highs in the middle 50s. We could reach 60 degrees on Monday!
Into next week, the pattern begins warm and there will be rain chances by mid-week from Tuesday through Thursday. As of now, there are no chances for snow or winter weather in our 8-day forecast as air temperatures will be too warm.