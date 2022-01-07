After a cold week temperatures are looking warmer for the weekend and into next week.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Temps will hold in the lower 20s this evening and overnight as clouds and eventually precipitation moves in overnight.
There is a slight chance we could receive freezing drizzle Saturday morning. This precipitation will be fairly light and spotty, so impacts are expected to be minimal. That said, you should use caution if you are out and about before noon as there could be slick spots on untreated surfaces.
Any ice accumulations would be around a glaze, or less in central Missouri. While this isn't a lot, it doesn't take much for problems to develop.
By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will have warmed above freezing reaching highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain will remain possible through the early overnight hours as a cold front will sweep away clouds/precipitation before morning.
Sunday and the start of next week appear cool to start, then eventually warmer with highs generally in the 40s next week.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are looking more stable for next week with highs in the 30s and 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.