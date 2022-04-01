Finally, a quiet weather day and a beautiful way to close the week. More rain is expected over the coming days.
Starting this morning will be sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost. Ice scrapers will be needed to clean windshields as temps are in the upper 20s. However, there will be sunshine this morning!
Brrr! Temps in central Missouri are in the middle to upper 20s this morningGet ready to find an ice scraper to clean windshields too. A return of sunshine is expected today!https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0tFjafOlkc— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 1, 2022
The sunny skies and calmer winds certainly help today's weather become pleasant with highs generally in the middle 50s this afternoon. Evening weather will be fairly pleasant too with increasing clouds.
Rain is possible overnight and through Saturday morning as a low pressure system passes over Missouri. This system should exit the region Saturday afternoon leaving us with some Saturday afternoon sunshine. More sunshine is expected Sunday.
Temperatures will range from the upper 50s Saturday to the middle 60s Sunday. Morning temps will be in the 30s, but well above freezing.
The rainy pattern is not done with us...As early as Sunday night more rain is possible and this will be an off/on going process of dealing with passing low pressure systems bringing rain showers Monday through Thursday of next week.