A very nice day is expected Tuesday and is a perfect day for outdoor activities during all hours. We do have more rain upcoming later this week.
Starting this morning will be temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, possibly below freezing for locations north of I-70 were frost can also be expected on windshields.
After this frost burns off, looks for lots of sunshine and cool, but pleasant temperatures. Winds will be light too making today a great weather day. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will reach the lower 60s.
Wednesday also looks to be another sunny weather day, but slightly windier and warmer
A rainy pattern will return to Missouri as early as Thursday and might continue well into next week. You can expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Sunday of this weekend appears to be mainly dry, but there are multiple chances for rain beginning into next week.
Temperatures will remain at, or below normal for this time of year for the next 5 to 8 days, but do appear slightly warmer into next week.