Webstory Image.png

Temperatures have taken a cooler turn, but a warming trend is going to begin Friday and continue through the weekend.

INTO THE WEEKEND

Friday morning temperatures will start in the lower to middle 30s. This temperature, combined with light winds, will allow for patchy frost to develop. Abundant sunshine is expected through the day with highs warming to the middle 60s.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

The sunshine continues on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s, though once again very patchy frost isn’t out of the question in the morning.

Easter Sunday will be mild with mostly sunny skies through the day, but a few more clouds will be noticeable in the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the lower 70s.

Easter.png

LOOKING AHEAD

A slight chance of rain is in the forecast on Monday, stalling the warming trend for a day, but temperatures are expected to warm to the middle to upper 70s and then eventually the 80s through the week.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags