Happy Halloween! It's the final day of October, and we couldn't hardly ask for better weather.
TODAY & TONIGHT
Think back to all the Halloweens you've experienced. Some of them (like last year) were cold and wet. Others were cloudy and chilly. But some have probably been warm and dry.
This year, we've really lucked out. Today's weather is looking absolutely beautiful (aside from a stiff breeze). Things will start out calm in the morning hours, with temperatures in the lower 40s at dawn. Beneath plentiful sunshine, things will quickly warm up. By the afternoon, expect temperatures to be sitting comfortably in the middle 60s.
Winds will be a bit on the breezy side, gusting up to 30 mph out of the south.
Expect winds to gradually die down this evening. Temperatures will gradually fall into the 50s. This is perfect weather for trick-or-treating or other Halloween festivities. It's certainly a far cry from the snow we had last year!
Overnight, temperatures should fall into the upper 30s behind a quick-moving cold front. The atmosphere has very little moisture in it, so no precipitation is expected.
Additionally, Daylight Savings Time ends tonight at 2 AM. Phone and computer clocks should update automatically, but ones that are not connected to the internet will not. You'll want to set these back by 1 hour before going to bed tonight.
TOMORROW
Tomorrow will be a bit of a temperature swing from where we'll be today. Highs should only top out in the upper 40s for Sunday afternoon, which - combined with winds gusting out of the northwest at up to 30 mph - will feel quite chilly. On the bright side (both figuratively and literally), we will still see abundant sunshine.
Tomorrow night, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop quickly. We will likely see lows early Monday morning in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the area. More frost is expected, and most areas will probably see a freeze as well. Any sensitive plants which are still outside should be brought in to avoid damage.
NEXT WEEK
If you enjoy plenty of sun, next week is going to be quite a treat. The jet stream will bend far to our north, carrying with it all chances of widespread precipitation and unsettled weather. That leaves us with sunny skies and a gradual warming trend.
The weather on Tuesday looks phenomenal, and getting out to vote should be no problem weather-wise. Beyond that, the warming trend continues into late week, where we might see highs approaching 70.
Long-term indications are that we may see a pattern change by the second week of November, but it's still too far out to say anything with certainty.
Have a great Halloween and a fantastic weekend!