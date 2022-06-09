Enjoy the milder weather while we still have it! Summer heat and humidity is set to return Sunday and all of next week.
Thursday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies. Temps will begin in the 50s/60s, rising to the lower 80s by the afternoon. Humidity will be fairly low today, making Thursday a great outdoor day.
Storms are possible tonight, especially over western Missouri and could be strong. the main concern would be strong to severe winds, if these storms actually drift this far east.
The main focus for severe weather will be over Kansas and Oklahoma, so we will continue to monitor this for you. Showers will remain possible Friday morning until the afternoon. Clearing skies are expected into Friday evening.
The weekend will be comfortable at first, turning hot to close. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will be much warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices/humidity will make it feel like we are in the 90s.
SUMMER HEAT RETURNS
Get used to that hot and humid feel...it's back. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the lower to middle 90s with a heat index around 100 in the afternoons. Nightly temps will not cool lower than 70 degrees either due to high humidity.
Pools will be a popular place next week and Lake of the Ozark water temps will likely spike into the middle 70s, or warmer.
There does appear to be a slight cool-down around Thursday or Friday which may also come with rain chances, but don't expect anything crazy cooler...highs will still reach near 90 degrees even into next weekend.