A beautiful weekend is expected followed by a return of thunderstorms Sunday and Tuesday of next week. There is a lunar eclipse tomorrow night too!
Rainfall was isolated, but heavy over eastern Missouri Friday evening where multiple flash flood warnings were issuedHermann received over 2.00" of rain last night! @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/CMpLEjUNKH— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 14, 2022
There was PLENTY of rain (and hail) in parts of eastern Missouri Friday evening. While Columbia and Jefferson City largely stayed dry, Hermann received over 2.00" of rain just last night alone.
Cooler weather will try to return to the region, just not today. It's back to the heat, just less humidity. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon, cooler than the record-tying 91 degrees yesterday...the record for today is 90 degrees, set in 1987.
SUNDAY'S STORMS
We will be tracking a line of storms coming in from an approaching cold front to our north Sunday and there may be a chance for severe weather with this.
Our Storm Mode Index is at a 2 on a zero to five scale with concern for damaging winds and large hail. A tornado cannot be ruled out, as it is our climatological peak, statistically, for tornadoes in central Missouri.
Rainfall may also be heavy, but should not pose the flash flooding risk like seen Friday night over eastern Missouri.
LUNAR ECLIPSE VISIBLE SUNDAY NIGHT
There will be total lunar eclipse visible in our night sky starting late Sunday evening. According to timeanddate.com, the beginning stages of the total eclipse (when the moon turns red) will be 10:29pm until 11:53pm.
Skies are expected to be partly to mostly clear for this event, so if you plan to stay up late to watch this eclipse, viewing conditions are expected to be favorable for great pictures!
Cooler weather and more normal temperatures for this time of year can be expected early next week and more thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.