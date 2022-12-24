Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture.
Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
Christmas Day will be sunny with developing clouds into the afternoon. A much warmer day by the afternoon and more snow melt is expected as temps are expected to reach the middle 20s tomorrow.
We are tracking anther snow chance beginning late Sunday evening and into Monday morning .This is with a clipper system that will quickly trek from Montana to Illinois over the next 24 hours. Historically "clippers" track along the Mississippi river bringing quick shots of snow and cold.
Look for around 1" or less of snowfall for much of central Missouri early Monday morning with higher snowfall totals near the Mississippi river and into Illinois. Travel may be slick with reduced visibility at times on Monday due to this snow.
The overall trend for next week will be warmer weather and eventually more rain chances. Temps will jump in the 40s/50s by Wednesday and Thursday. We have decent rainfall chances on Friday and on New Years Eve.