The warm-up has begin, but there may be slightly cooler temps today due to hazy skies Wednesday.
Wildfires in the Pacific northwest have become larger and now are big enough to push smoke and ash into the atmosphere, now being carried by the jet stream across the northern United States.
You may notice a more hazy sky today with less traditional blue in the sky and more of a yellow/orange hue. This is due to the smoke and ash particulate. Carbon absorbs other colors of the light spectrum, but scatters reds and other 'warm' colors back to our eyes.
This may also limit the amount of total sunlight power we receive today so forecast daytime highs will only reach the middle to upper 80s this afternoon, possibly only as warm as yesterday's 86 degrees.
The rest of the week does appear to remain warm, and breezier due to a developing southerly wind. highs will reach the upper 80s through Friday with winds up to 20 mph during the day.
Weekend outlook: A storm system does pass over Minnesota this weekend, but is too far north to fully impact us in Missouri. The air will largely be too dry for any rain chances. That south breeze still gets our temps up to 90 on Saturday and into the lower 90s Sunday.
Record highs may be possible early next week as a significantly warm air mass moves over the region. We are expecting highs in the lower to middle 90s on Monday and Tuesday. The record highs are 94 and 98 degrees, respectively. Our next cooldown will occur between Wednesday and Friday of next week, combined with our next rain chances.