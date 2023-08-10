After what feels like not seeing the sun for days, sunshine finally returned to Mid-MO! A mostly sunny sky is also on the order for Friday.
Temperatures the rest of the evening will begin falling to the lower 80s and upper 70s before reaching an overnight low in the upper 60s by Friday morning.
Friday will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s with heat indices likely nearing triple digits.
Most of Friday will be dry, but rain chances look to move in late in the evening and continue overnight into early on Saturday morning. Not everyone will see rainfall, but everyone will deal with the humidity that the added moisture will bring. There are a few chances for rain this weekend, but there will still be plenty of dry time. Some storms could become strong to severe, we will continue to keep an eye out.
High levels of humidity through the weekend will lead to heat indices continuing in the middle to upper 90s for the weekend. Relief is in sight! A cold front will move in on Sunday, leading to lower dew points and cooler temps to being the week.