The second week of August will feature dangerous heat and humidity along with a few chances for showers and thunderstorms.
HEAT & HUMIDITY
Daytime highs, Monday-Thursday, are expected to reach the middle 90s. Dew points each afternoon will also likely be in the middle 70s. This will lead to heat indices between 100-105.
Tuesday may feature the hottest heat index, around 105 or higher. In these conditions, heat exhaustion is likely and heat stoke becomes possible with too much outdoor activity. Please use caution, drink extra water, and take breaks to cool down.
Also note our overnight low temperatures will only reach the middle 70s. Those warm and muggy nights will add onto the afternoon heat for consecutive days and also add to the heat danger.
We should cool down Friday and through the weekend.
RAIN CHANCES
Monday-Wednesday have slight chances for showers and thunderstorms as weak energy moves through each day.
The best chances for showers and thunderstorms this week appears to be Tuesday night as a more complete system moves through. We'll watch for stronger storms here, too.
The end of the week through the weekend is likely dry with high pressure moving in for the weekend.
WILDFIRE SMOKE
Smoke from the western wildfires has shown us a hazy sky for weeks. We'll likely have a break in some of the smoke as it pushes further to our north and west, especially by Tuesday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Seasonal, if not slightly below average conditions arrive for the weekend into the third week of August. Rain chances look limited through at least the first half of next week.