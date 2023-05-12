There's been a noticeable increase in humidity throughout this week. Dewpoint temperatures today will be in the middle to upper 60s, leaving a noticeable stickiness to the air.
Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s, but with the added humidity, heat indices could be close to 90 degrees.
Hot and humid conditions will continue into the weekend with a heat index temperature on Saturday in the lower 90s and Sunday in the upper 80s! It will be a busy outdoor weekend across mid-MO. If you have any outdoor plans for Mother's Day, graduation, or anything in-between, be sure to bring extra water as well as take breaks in air conditioning.
Heading into the next week, temperatures continue to cool back to near average (middle 70s) with a decrease in humidity as well.