8 Day PM.png

After a very dry and cool past few weeks, patterns will take a bit of a reversal here in mid-Missouri. 

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will skyrocket Saturday afternoon into the middle to upper 80s across mid-Missouri, as the warmest temperatures we've seen all year long will become likely. 

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png
Temperatures Vs Average.png

These summer-like temperatures will also carry the opportunity for summer-like storms in the area - the northeastern counties of our viewing areas will be under a storm mode of 1 for the elevated risk of isolated strong storms. 

Storm Mode Index Severe.png

Most of us however, should stay relatively dry for Saturday afternoon, with a few passing showers possible. 

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

NEXT WEEK

Rain chances will continue the next few days thereafter, but without extreme confidence for any particular day. This is a result of high temperatures sticking around. 

Temperatures will stay very warm throughout most of next week, gradually cooling by the end of next week and the start of next weekend. 

