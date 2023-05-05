After a very dry and cool past few weeks, patterns will take a bit of a reversal here in mid-Missouri.
THIS WEEKEND
Temperatures will skyrocket Saturday afternoon into the middle to upper 80s across mid-Missouri, as the warmest temperatures we've seen all year long will become likely.
These summer-like temperatures will also carry the opportunity for summer-like storms in the area - the northeastern counties of our viewing areas will be under a storm mode of 1 for the elevated risk of isolated strong storms.
Most of us however, should stay relatively dry for Saturday afternoon, with a few passing showers possible.
NEXT WEEK
Rain chances will continue the next few days thereafter, but without extreme confidence for any particular day. This is a result of high temperatures sticking around.
Temperatures will stay very warm throughout most of next week, gradually cooling by the end of next week and the start of next weekend.