Early morning thunderstorms have made their way through mid-Missouri before 8 a.m. with some light rain left behind. Although total rainfall amounts are not too impressive, any rain is helpful for resolving our current drought. After these storms move through, clouds will start to clear up in the afternoon allowing some sunshine to break through well before lunch. By the early evening, we will climb into the upper 80s — but with dew points in the middle 60s, it will feel like it's in the lower 90s.
As we make our way into the evening, we are watching the possibility of some rain and storm development. Although the majority of the storms will likely develop farther north and east of most of mid-Missouri, we should still watch for the possibility of some storms between Macon and Montgomery counties. If these storms do manage to form, they shouldn’t be too impressive, with mainly heavy rainfall and lightning occurring in them. There is a possibility for them to produce small hail, but the greatest threat for that is east of the Mississippi River.
MOTHER'S DAY
Sunday is looking to trend a little bit cooler, with highs closer to the middle 80s, but we are still expecting dew points in the middle 60s, so it won’t necessarily be the most desirable outdoors day. However, it should be warm with a decent amount of sunshine.
There is a chance for storms to develop in the early afternoon, with the greatest threat being north of I-70 and east of Highway 63. Either way, colder air will funnel into mid-Missouri bringing us a low of 58 Sunday night.
LOOKING AHEAD
Cooler temperatures will be in play for next week, with us starting in the middle 70s on Monday and then slowly increasing from there. We should break into the lower 80s by Wednesday and hover around that point for a few days afterward. Dry weather looks to keep its grip on us for most of the week with isolated shower chances there most days. It’s still a way out, but the best chance for some decent rain is looking to be near the end of next week.