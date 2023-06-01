Webstory Image.png

The latest drought monitor was released today, and it shows expanding drought conditions across the state. Missouri has released the first new Drought Mitigation and Response Plan in 20 years.

FRIDAY FORECAST

Morning temperatures will start in the middle to upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

Once again, we will see isolated showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Just like every other day this week, most of the region will stay dry, but those that get under a storm could see a quick downpour. No widespread rain opportunities are in the forecast.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Humidity will be on the decrease for the weekend, after a sticky Friday. However, temperatures are likely to be a touch warmer with highs in the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.

While rain chances can’t be completely ruled out, overall they are looking much lower. We’ll continue with this warm pattern as we head into next week.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.