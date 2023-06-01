The latest drought monitor was released today, and it shows expanding drought conditions across the state. Missouri has released the first new Drought Mitigation and Response Plan in 20 years.
Most of #MidMo is now in a severe or extreme drought. As drought expands across the stateNo major pattern shift is in the forecast for the short term. Meaning, we’ll continue to see very isolated rain chances. Nothing widespread in the pipeline right now. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/BpkuOZsC2o— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 1, 2023
FRIDAY FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle to upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s.
Once again, we will see isolated showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Just like every other day this week, most of the region will stay dry, but those that get under a storm could see a quick downpour. No widespread rain opportunities are in the forecast.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Humidity will be on the decrease for the weekend, after a sticky Friday. However, temperatures are likely to be a touch warmer with highs in the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.
A little humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms again on Friday. Humidity is looking lower with temperatures warmer for Saturday and Sunday. If you're headed to an area lake don't forget to hydrate! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo @KOMUNews #LakeOfTheOzarks pic.twitter.com/8bf5RsUlhT— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 1, 2023
While rain chances can’t be completely ruled out, overall they are looking much lower. We’ll continue with this warm pattern as we head into next week.