We will get a brief break from the humidity this weekend, but the heat is set to return to central Missouri next week. 

WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday will start with mostly clear skies and morning temperatures near 70° with highs warming to the upper 80s.

Sunday will be a touch warmer with highs near 90° under abundantly sunny skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Heat is going to return next week with a lot of humidity too. Highs will warm to the middle to upper 90s through the week with heat index values often ranging from 100-105°.

There is no significant break from the heat in the forecast through next week, as temperatures remain well above average.

