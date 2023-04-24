Webstory Image.png

The northern lights were visible across much of the country, including Missouri on Sunday night. It’s unlikely to happen again tonight as the storm responsible is much weaker and cloud cover will be returning to the region.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to build into the region for Monday night into Tuesday morning with low temperatures falling into the middle 40s. Sunny breaks are expected through the day, so we’ll call it partly sunny through the day, with highs warming to the middle to upper 60s.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

An isolated sprinkle is possible, but most of the region will stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weather pattern will remain fairly stagnant through the week with low temperatures in the middle 40s and highs in the middle 60s. We’ll see some rain chances by the end of the week, but nothing is looking significant in terms of totals. We’ll watch this pattern and keep you updated.

8 Day PM.png

