The northern lights were visible across much of the country, including Missouri on Sunday night. It’s unlikely to happen again tonight as the storm responsible is much weaker and cloud cover will be returning to the region.
WOW!!! After the 10PM newscast I drove north and ended up about 10 miles outside of Columbia. I noticed a faint green hue to the sky with the naked eye, but the night mode setting on my phone really helped them pop! The northern lights in Missouri 😍#MoWx #MidMoWx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/gxHkw5JOen— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 24, 2023
Not quite mid-MO, but barely north of the Missouri border, I got some cool shots. #mowx #iawx #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/tTP3cteKTp— Benjamin Kotthoff (@BKotthoffWX) April 24, 2023
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly cloudy skies are expected to build into the region for Monday night into Tuesday morning with low temperatures falling into the middle 40s. Sunny breaks are expected through the day, so we’ll call it partly sunny through the day, with highs warming to the middle to upper 60s.
An isolated sprinkle is possible, but most of the region will stay dry.
LOOKING AHEAD
The weather pattern will remain fairly stagnant through the week with low temperatures in the middle 40s and highs in the middle 60s. We’ll see some rain chances by the end of the week, but nothing is looking significant in terms of totals. We’ll watch this pattern and keep you updated.