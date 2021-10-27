Rain is moving into central Missouri and it is going to continue through the evening and overnight hours. Rain chances will remain widespread through Friday.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will feature rain most of the day and stagnant temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to 50°. Rain will be widespread with very few breaks during the day. It will also be breezy through the day with winds gusting up to 30 mph.
HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND
Rain will continue through Friday morning and midday with conditions becoming drier into the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers and some drizzle can’t be ruled out during the first week of high school football districts.
RAINFALL TOTALS
Most locations in mid-Missouri will pick up 1-2” of rainfall, but locally higher amounts of up to 3” are not out of the question, especially for areas east of Hwy 63.
LOOKING AHEAD
Halloween weekend is looking fairly seasonal, with high temperatures near 60°. Halloween costumes might want to incorporate a jacket as temperatures will quickly fall to the 40s and 50s.
Cooler air will filter in for next week.