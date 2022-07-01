Storms are in the forecast for the upcoming July 4th weekend which could disrupt outdoor plans. The humidity is back, too.
Starting Friday will be an increase in clouds ahead of a passing cold front which is drawing in extra humidity for the weekend. Temperatures will reach near 90 degrees with a heat index around 95+ degrees.
STORMS POSSIBLE OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Scattered storms will be possible into Friday evening ahead of a passing cold front and theses storms could turn wide-spread Saturday morning through Saturday night. Only isolated thunderstorms are expected Sunday and Monday (July 4th) will be mainly dry with a 20% chance for isolated storms.
The storms on Saturday are still somewhat uncertain on timing/path, but there will be some limiting factors that may keep things dry and cloudy altogether. For now, lets plan for thunderstorms over central and southern Missouri Saturday from day to night.
Any storms during the day on Monday, July 4th will be isolated and maintained mainly during the day's heat meaning the any storm activity would fall apart quickly with the setting sun.
Next week will start out hot and humid with temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat index values will range from 100 to 105 most days and will possibly lead to a heat advisory for much of next week.
There is some uncertainty in next week/weekend's forecast and we could end next week with storms, starting Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to middle 90s, depending on those storm chances and whether or not a cold front actually gets into Missouri by late next week.