A warm front is set to move through the region tonight. This warm front will help boost temperatures on Tuesday, but a cold blast of air is on the way for the rest of the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with temperatures in the upper 20s. Temperatures will then warm to the lower 50s in the afternoon under partly sunny skies. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting up to 25 mph.
A cold front will arrive late in the night. No moisture is expected with this, but it will set the stage for a much colder remainder of the week.
A COLD END OF THE WEEK
Wednesday will feature cloudy skies and falling temperatures. We will fall to the middle 20s in the morning and continue to fall to the lower 20s in the afternoon.
Winds will be breezy during the day and this will allow wind chills to be in the single digits for much of the afternoon.
Thursday morning temperatures will be in the single digits. Wind chills will be frigid across the region and could be as low as -10 to -15°.
Thursday afternoon will remain cold with highs in the middle 10s and wind chills in the single digits. Skies will be sunny through.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday will be another cold start with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below 0, but warmer air will start to push in for the afternoon.
Temperatures will get a little more seasonal for the weekend, but will still be on the cooler side with highs in the 30s.