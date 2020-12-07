After a mostly typical start to the second week of December our temperatures are set to surge well above average for this time of year.
Dense freezing fog is already forming in central MO and is expected to stick around through much of the morning. It may take some time to lift and totally dissipate out of the sky on Tuesday morning. If it lasts for too long it will once again lead to a cooler day. pic.twitter.com/Qg08EKbJsL— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) December 8, 2020
More fog is expected on Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s, near 30, meaning it will once again be a freezing fog.
A warm front will be moving overhead on Tuesday bringing a slow warmup and more clouds. Skies are expect to clear again Tuesday night into Wednesday.
A strong westerly and southerly flow will bring very warm temps, in the lower 60s, for Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will again increase on Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of our next system.
A low pressure system will be developing in the Desert Southwest mid-week. This system will jump into our southwesterly flow and move into Missouri on Friday.
The low pressure and cold front will bring rain showers to the area on Friday, where a quarter to half an inch of rainfall is expected.
Behind this system, for the weekend, temps will be much cooler and much more typical for mid-December. Clouds are expected to hold through Saturday and another system may bring chances for more precipitation on Saturday, though it is still too far out to know. We're watching it. Stay tuned.
Overall, the middle of December looks to be mainly above average in temperatures, so get used to highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s.