Dew points were almost 10° lower on Sunday afternoon compared to Saturday and almost 20° lower than the peak of the humidity early last week. This lower level of humidity is helping it feel much more comfortable across the region. That more comfortable feeling will last through the week
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly clear skies are expected to start the day with out-the-door temperatures in the lower 60s. A few spots could start the day in the upper 50s.
A mostly sunny sky is expected through the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Humidity will be low, so the heat index will not be a factor.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will get a little bit warmer on Tuesday before a weak cold front arrives to bring a cool down for the middle of the week. Temperatures will start to warm again towards Friday into the weekend.
FIRST ALERT
We are not done with the heat. Temperatures will start to soar again by the weekend into early next week. Above average temperatures are likely to return for most of the country. Overall, the pattern looks fairly dry as well.
Overall, the week ahead is pretty quiet and fairly mild. The Mizzou tigers should kick off to pleasant conditions, but high school football teams will deal with some warmer temperatures on Friday (though cooler than those week 1 games).