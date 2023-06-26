Temperatures this morning are back in the middle 60s and we are feeling MUCH less humid this morning compared to the last week's worth of mornings.
Those low humidity conditions will continue throughout the day today as high temps warm to the middle to upper 80s. Some place may flirt with 90 degrees, but many will stay in the 80s.
Breezy conditions from Sunday will also continue today as winds could gust up to 35 mph. This will be the last breezy day.
Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures increase along with humidity and, subsequently, heat indices.
Highs Thursday and Friday are back in the upper 90s, but added humidity could make heat indices closer to triple digits.
There are very minimal chances for rain this week. The best chance for rain looks to be isolated chances early on Wednesday morning with slight chances into the weekend as well.