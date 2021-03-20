Hi, all! Between Sunday, March 14 and Thursday, March 18, Columbia Regional Airport officially saw 3.74 inches of rain. To put that in perspective, our average rainfall total for the entire month of March is 2.91 inches. What a wet week it was!
Although we've managed to dry out the past couple days, there is more rain in the forecast. Thankfully, however, the rest of the weekend looks dry. We're tracking it all for you below.
Sunday: Windy & Mild
After a tranquil Saturday night, Sunday looks to bring with it increasing clouds and breezy conditions. We'll also see more clouds for Sunday. I'm expecting periods of sun and clouds, with more clouds than sun.
Despite the increasing clouds, we'll still manage to make it up into the middle to upper 60s. That's courtesy of the strong south winds, which will help to pipe in warmer air from the south. The breeze may be quite stiff at times, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Monday - Tuesday: Rain Returns
Monday looks like another mild and breezy day. We'll see even more clouds on Monday than Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies likely (clouds will increase towards the evening hours). This increase in cloudiness will occur out ahead of our next storm system.
Rain will likely push in Monday night, with heavier and more widespread rain likely by the Tuesday morning commute. This rain will combine with breezy conditions, so expect another wind-driven rain event. They say March is the windy month, and this March is certainly living up to that nickname.
Rain will continue into Tuesday afternoon. As the storm system passes just to our north Tuesday afternoon, we can't rule out a few thunderstorms embedded within the rain. Anything that does form shouldn't be severe. The rain should clear out Tuesday evening, leaving us dry and cooler.
All told, we should see anywhere from 0.25 - 1 inch of rain. This is unwelcome news, since many area rivers are still at or above flood stage.
The Rest of the Week
After the rain ends, we'll see a couple days of cooler temperatures. It doesn't look anything close to what we saw this past week, however, as highs Wednesday and Thursday should still stay comfortably in the 50s. The active pattern will continue on down the pike, with a couple more opportunities for rain in the 8-day.
Have an awesome Sunday!