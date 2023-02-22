We will be monitoring for the potential of severe weather on Wednesday morning.
Showers and storms are likely this morning and will move in out from the south by 7am, becoming widespread thereafter for the rest of the morning.
The Storm Mode Index is a 2 on a zero to five scale for Wednesday morning through midday.
We are concerned about the potential for damaging winds of 40-60mph along a line of fast-moving storms that will pass over central, southern and eastern Missouri. This is the primary storm hazard. Within these bursts of wind along the leading edge of line of storms can develop a brief spin-up tornado.
Heavy rainfall can also be expected with this system where locations could receive anywhere from 0.50" to 1.50" just this morning alone! Isolated flooding may be possible with locations that receive the most rainfall.
Rain will end around 1-3pm and the rest of the afternoon will be mostly sunny and windy with temps in the 50s/60s. We will hold at these temps this evening before dropping sharply just before 7am Thursday.
The close of the week will be sunnier, cold and windy with temps in the upper 30s, dropping in the 10s Thursday night.
Temps will return to the 50s this weekend an there will be some pot rain chances on Friday night and again on Saturday night. Another round of rain is likely Sunday night through Monday of next week.