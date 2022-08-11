Tonight is going to be another night with cooler temperatures and a mostly clear sky. What sets tonight apart from past nights this week is the peak of the Perseids Meteor Shower that peaks tonight and tomorrow night!
If you're in an area that lacks cloud cover, look to the north and away from light pollution (try to block the full moon and streetlights) for your best chances at seeing this impressive show. According to NASA, the best viewing time is just after midnight.
If you're not feeling like being a night-owl and prefer early mornings, tomorrow morning will be another pleasant one. Overnight lows get into the middle to upper 60s and by 8am temperatures near the lower 70s. By the middle of the day, temperatures could reach the middle to upper 80s.
The heat and humidity make a return as we head into this weekend. Temperatures return to the lower to middle 90s both Saturday and Sunday, but with added humidity temperatures could be closer to the upper 90s and some places may flirt with triple digits.
This heat will be short lived though as a cold front moves through on Monday bringing us a chance for rain and cooling down our temperatures once again. Low humidity and chances for rain in the beginning of the week will keep temperatures below average for the next week.