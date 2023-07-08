As Saturday comes to a close, cloud cover continues to dissipate. This will allow us to cool into the low 60s overnight, making for a cool start to Sunday.
Much more sunshine is in store tomorrow as we reach the middle 80s by the afternoon. If you've been enjoying the mild temperatures lately, be sure to soak up tomorrow as a warm up is on the way.
Next Week
Monday brings us back near the low 90s, which is where we'll stay for the entirety of the week ahead. Humidity slowly increases as we push towards Tuesday, which coincides with our next chance for rain.
We'll see a pattern shift next week, bringing us rain and thunderstorm chances starting on Tuesday and lasting to the weekend. So, if you have outdoor plans or yard work to get done, scheduling those in the next few days might be a good idea.