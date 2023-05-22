As we loom closer and closer to Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of Summer to many, warmer temperatures will be carrying us through the week.
Morning temperatures will stay close to the middle to upper 50s to begin this week, but afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s.
Mostly sunny conditions will also continue throughout the week, along with temps in the lower to middle 80s.
There are very slight chances for rain on Wednesday, but many will likely remain dry.
Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend, temperatures will again range in the lower to middle 80s with a mostly to partly sunny sky.