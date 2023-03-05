Webstory Image.png

A cooler pattern is about to take hold of the region, but before the cooler air arrives a warm day is ahead for Monday.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Morning temperatures will start in the lower 50s, which is around the average high temperature for this time of the year. Temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon as a cold front starts to track south across the region with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover for the rest of the day.

A RAINY PATTERN

The week will be starting dry, but several passing rain chances are going to make for a rainy week in mid-Missouri. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s and spotty rain chances late in the day into the overnight hours.

Rain chances will once again be with us on with scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday. It doesn’t look like a washout, just days with passing light showers. Only 0.5-1.0” is expected total across the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will largely be cooler through the week with those passing rain chances and those cooler temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend with highs in the 40s.

