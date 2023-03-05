A cooler pattern is about to take hold of the region, but before the cooler air arrives a warm day is ahead for Monday.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 50s, which is around the average high temperature for this time of the year. Temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon as a cold front starts to track south across the region with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover for the rest of the day.
Monday: A cold front moving through the region will create a split in temperatures across the region with highs in the 60s and 70s.That cold front brings much cooler air for the rest of the week. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/fVXy6mRTgE— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 5, 2023
A RAINY PATTERN
The week will be starting dry, but several passing rain chances are going to make for a rainy week in mid-Missouri. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s and spotty rain chances late in the day into the overnight hours.
Rain chances will once again be with us on with scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday. It doesn’t look like a washout, just days with passing light showers. Only 0.5-1.0” is expected total across the week.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will largely be cooler through the week with those passing rain chances and those cooler temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend with highs in the 40s.