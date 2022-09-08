Quiet weather continues this week with pleasant evenings. Rain will be possible this weekend.
Temps will be very mild this morning and there may be a few areas with patchy fog until 8am, then it's on to the sunshine! Just like yesterday, a full day of sunshine will translate to warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.
The weekend is finally just about here and there are two things that happen to the weather over the weekend...
- The weather starts warm Saturday, but turns colder Sunday
- Saturday will be mainly dry, but clouds and rain return to the region starting Saturday night and Sunday
All-day clouds can be expected Sunday with passing rain and sprinkles. These clouds may linger into Monday, clearing up by Tuesday as a new air mass begins moving in around then.
This weekend pattern is as close to an Autumn cold front as we can get this early into September as temps will be several degrees below normal for this time of year...Average is 84 degrees.
Daytime highs will only reach the middle 70s for Sunday and Monday, and possibly staying in the upper 70s on Tuesday! Morning temps will also become very cool early next week in the lower to middle 50s. We could even experience our first wind chills of the upcoming season by Monday morning.
However, the autumn cool-down will be brief as temps will once again return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by later next week.