Good afternoon! Thanksgiving Day brought with it some really nice weather, as did this afternoon. We will see this trend of mild, tranquil weather continue through Saturday, though big changes are on the way. Let's break it down.
Tonight & Tomorrow
There isn't too much to be said about this evening and overnight. We will gradually fall through the 40s and 30s for our Friday evening, eventually making it down to the upper 20s and lower 30s by about 7 AM Saturday. That should make for some frost, so if you're heading out early in the morning, you may need the ice scraper.
Following a frosty start, bright sunshine and light southwesterly winds will usher in yet another mild day. Mizzou faces Vanderbilt tomorrow, with the kickoff at 11 am. Conditions will be perfect for football as the Tigers look for their 4th win on the season!
As we head into Saturday afternoon, temperatures will rise into the middle 50s across mid-Missouri. Simply put, tomorrow will be an excellent day to get out and do some outdoor work.
Sunday
Sunday is our big transition day. Clouds will play a bigger role in the forecast, and we're expecting mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. This is all coming in out ahead of a powerful cold front, a front which is set to arrive early in the afternoon hours.
As we wake up, temperatures should be in the middle to upper 30s. Clouds will be on the increase. Southerly winds will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s, but the cold front will quickly approach by midday and put a stop to the warming trend. As the front passes, there's a small chance (about 20%) that it might manage to eek out a few isolated showers. If this happens, the best chance will be south of interstate 70.
After the passage of the front, the winds will switch around to the northwest and increase significantly. Gusts Sunday afternoon and evening will likely approach 30-35 mph.
Next Week
Temperatures after the cold front are going to be cold. For Monday morning, air temperatures in the 20s will combine with wind gusts of 25-30 mph to produce wind chills in the teens. Highs Monday afternoon will likely only reach the middle 30s, and there is even a possibility that our afternoon highs won't rise above freezing.
Monday night into Tuesday morning, all indications are that we will drop into the teens for most. Our current forecast is a crisp 19 degrees to start off the day Tuesday, and (if the forecast is correct) it will be the first time we've fallen below 20 degrees since February 21. Wow!
Looking ahead to the rest of next week, this chilly weather pattern looks to settle in and stay a while. Daytime highs will only make it into the lower 40s, and overnight lows should stay solidly in the 20s. There is also a small chance that a disturbance might organize and move in for the Wednesday - Friday timeframe. If it does, we may be looking at some light precipitation during that time. The probability of this happening is currently low, but we will continue to watch it closely.
Have a great rest of your evening, and a wonderful weekend!