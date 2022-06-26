Temperatures are going to remain on a mild note for the early part of the week before a warm up begins in the middle of the week.
Low temperatures are expected to fall into the middle to upper 50s tonight for the first time since June 9th! Some might be able to open up the windows tonight to give the A/C a break! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/niZTT0xuQS— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 26, 2022
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will be decreasing with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 50s and highs in the lower 80s. Humidity will be low and it will be a very comfortable day to be outside.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will begin a warming trend with highs in the middle 80s on Tuesday and near 90° on Wednesday, but with low humidity this warm up will be much more manageable than what we’ve seen the last few weeks.
Humidity will start to make a return as we head towards the end of the week with high temperatures in the 90s and rain chances back in the forecast Friday and continuing into the holiday weekend.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will have slight chances of rain in the forecast for the holiday weekend with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s.