An isolated sprinkle is possible on Sunday night as cloud cover increases. This rain will have to fight through dry air, so very little is expected to fall
It's another mild February day, but cloud cover will be on the increase overnight as temps fall into the middle 30s. I can't rule out a few sprinkles from 10PM-3AM, but these sprinkles will have to fight a good amount of dry air. Better rain chances Wednesday. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/TSeNG1bFdW— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 19, 2023
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 30s with skies becoming mostly sunny. Sunshine is expected to continue through the day with highs warming to the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting up to 25 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Tuesday will be a dry day with slightly cooler temperatures, in the upper 50s, and a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. The weather will get a bit more active for Wednesday as showers and even a few thunderstorms are set to return.
We’ll have to keep an eye on this pattern as a few strong storms will be possible across southern parts of the state and across Arkansas. Right now, this is nothing to worry about other than a rainy day.
We’ve been stuck in a repeating pattern over the last few weeks and the end of this week will be no exception with temperatures cooler on Thursday and Friday. We’ll gradually warm back into the 50s for the weekend.