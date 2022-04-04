There will be more opportunities for rain this week while the temperatures remain mild.
It will be a mild start to the week with morning temps in the 40s/50s and afternoon temps in the middle 60s - nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. The average high/low for this time of year 64/42.
Rain will occur at times this week, more so at night with the passage of trailing storm systems through the Midwest. Our first chance will come late tonight and may even continue off and on Tuesday. The main chance for rain will be Tuesday night.
Wednesday will become partly to mostly sunny and while windy, may turn into the decent day. However, more rain is possible Wednesday night with the passage of a cold front.
Much colder air will return to the region Thursday and to close the week. We could even experience another frost and freeze both Friday and Saturday morning.