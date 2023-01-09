This week will begin mild, but does turn cooler by the end of the week when we see our next precipitation chance.
While the morning was cold and frosty, the afternoon does see a very nice warm-up! Temps will begin the day in the 20s, rising in the middle 50s by this afternoon!
We get a stretch of days like this to begin this week where temps on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the lower to middle 50s.
Our next storm system will arrive Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. We will have a chance for rain over this time and there are some indications we see snow on the back side of this exiting system Thursday morning.
Right now, this looks similar to how this past Saturday afternoon/evening played out with under an inch of melting snow while temps were hovering around 32-34 degrees and with relatively warm road temps, much of the snow would melt on pavement Thursday morning.
We will continue to monitor the trends on this system as travel could be impacted with slushy roads for northern Missouri Thursday morning. The weekend will be cool with highs in the 30s and lower 40s through Saturday, warming in the 50s by Sunday.