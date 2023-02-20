Enjoy the continued spring-like weather we have had recently! It looks to get colder later this week.
This weekend was mild once again where temps reached near 60 degrees. It looks like temps will once again reach 60 degrees Monday! There will be lots of sunshine today.
A weak cold front will move over the region Tuesday morning leading to slightly cooler conditions and some passing clouds Tuesday - highs in the middle 50s tomorrow.
Rain is likely Wednesday and the rainfall could be heavy at times. There may also be thunderstorm activity around the region leading to those heavier rainfall rates. We could receive from 0.50" to 1.50" of total rainfall. Severe weather is not expected at this time.
Temps for the week will eventually drop back to more normal conditions for late-February. Highs will be in the 40s on Thursday and Friday and it will be windy.
This weekend will be different than earlier in the month. Why? Rain chances. There will have rain possible over the weekend, especially toward the end of this upcoming weekend.