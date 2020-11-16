After a windy weekend we have more wind to come this week with mainly above average temperatures.
Today’s forecast
Out the door temperatures will be in the middle 30s this morning, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Temperatures will then climb into the middle to upper 50s by midday with highs reaching the lower 60s in the early afternoon.
Skies will be sunny and winds will be breezy at times. Winds are expected to gust up to 25MPH through the day.
40s and 50s are expected for the evening.
A cold front arrives
A cold front will arrive overnight, shifting winds out of the north and allowing cooler and seasonal air to filter in for Tuesday.
Overnight lows are expected to be in the middle 30s once again to kick off Tuesday.
Tuesday’s average high temperature is around 53° and highs are expected to be around that in the lower to middle 50s.
Moisture will be very low with this system. Rainfall and additional cloud cover are not expected with the passage of this cold front.
Windy days ahead
Breezy conditions will return on Wednesday with winds gusting up to 30MPH out of the south. This wind, combined with plenty of sunshine will propel temperatures to the lower to middle 60s.
Thursday will feature a few extra clouds with winds gusting up to 40MPH. Once again the wind will be out of the south and that will help us warm to near 70.
Looking ahead
Our streak of well above average temperatures will likely briefly end as we head into the weekend and early next week and rain chances will start to increase once again as a frontal system pushes to the south. This system is expected to stall to our northwest before moving through central Missouri.