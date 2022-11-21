This will be a much warmer week and as of now there will not be any major travel issues with any passing Midwest storm systems.
Monday will begin chilly with developing southwest winds that help temps warm out of the 30s and 40 today and reach the middle 50s. There could be some cool wind chills during the morning. Overall, a pretty nice day!
Temperatures this week will become even warmer as the developing southerly wind pattern continues into Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime highs will reach the upper 50s and we could be near 60 mid-week. Nightly temps will be in the upper 30s to near 40.
Thanksgiving day is trending mostly dry, but also mostly cloudy. There will be a slight chance for rain showers as a cold front and associated low pressure system passes through Missouri. Temperatures will start Thursday in the upper 30s, reaching about 50 degrees.
Friday will be cooler but is trending mostly sunny and should be great weather for the Mizzou vs. Arkansas football game Friday afternoon! Temperatures on Friday will only reach the middle 40s. Weekend temps will warm back in the 50s which is more normal for this time of year.