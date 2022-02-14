Conditions are quiet and fairly mild for February standards on this Valentine’s Day. We will see a big push of mild air for Tuesday ahead of our next storm system that will bring the potential for wintry precipitation on Tuesday night.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with temperatures in the upper 20s and clear skies. Cloud cover will be increasing through the day as temperatures warm to the middle 60s.
In addition to the warm air, we will have breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south gusting up to 30 mph through the day. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible into the overnight hours as cloud cover continues to build.
This combination of cloud cover and wind will keep temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s Tuesday night.
THE NEXT SYSTEM
There is still a lot of uncertainty in regards to our next storm system. Forecast details will become more clear over the coming days.
Warm air will be in place as we begin Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be near 50° and afternoon temperatures will warm to near 60° with overcast skies and passing rain chances. Rain chances will be increasing through the afternoon and evening.
Rain could be heavy at times on Wednesday evening before cold air starts to filter into the region. This cold air will allow for a wintry mix late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Eventually, a transition to snowfall is expected.
We have high confidence that precipitation will happen and we have moderate confidence that we will see all forms of wintry precipitation.
We have low confidence in the timing of the transition of this precipitation and therefore have low confidence in the amount of accumulation we will see.
There is also still a lot of uncertainty with the track of this system and how much dry air will be able to infiltrate this system on Thursday.
Regardless, the Thursday morning commute does have the potential to be messy.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be on a warming trend as sunshine returns Friday and continues through the weekend