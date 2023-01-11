Today will be another very mild day for January, but don't get too used to that weather as colder air returns tonight.
Make sure you try an enjoy today's weather. We really didn't see fog develop over southern and southeast Missouri and skies are relatively clear so we are on to the morning sunshine!
Temps will begin the day in the 30s and lower 40s. By this afternoon, daytime highs will once again reach the upper 50s and some areas could reach 60 degrees!
Monday's high: 59
Tuesday's high: 57
Wednesday's high: ???
The average high for this time of year is supposed to be around 39 degrees. We have already had five days where temps were either in the 50s or 60s this month. It has been too warm.
Eventually, the weather must change and it will beginning tonight with a passing front. While the evening will be dry, rain is possible tonight through 9am Thursday morning. Light snow may also accompany the rain into early Thursday, but accumulations are not expected. Roads will be fine.
Thursday will be breezy and cold with daytime temps only in the upper 30s. gusts could reach 30 mph causing for wind chills in the 20s. Sunshine is back Friday, but we stay cold with highs only in the 30s.
This weekend looks great! Expect lots of sunshine and temps that become milder as the weekend goes on with highs in the middle 40s Saturday, middle 50s Sunday.
Next week will begin rainy and mild on MLK Day. There are a few rain chances next week, but air temps appear relatively warm for snow at this time.