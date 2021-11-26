After a cold Thanksgiving and an even colder beginning to your Black Friday, you may be glad to hear that warmer temperatures are expected this weekend.
Over the last few weeks we have been on a temperature rollercoaster. These temperatures are starting to stabilize and instead of a temperature rollercoaster it's more like a temperature see-saw. Temperatures this weekend will bounce between average and above average for this time of year.
If you have been putting off decorating the yard for the upcoming holiday season, this weekend may be a good time to get that done. Temperatures in the upper 50s and light winds tomorrow will make for a good day to hang up lights. Sunday will be cooler but will also have calm winds.
As we head into the last month of the year temperatures will begin to stabilize on the warmer side with highs nearing 60 degrees each day, plus or minus a few degrees on either side.