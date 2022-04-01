Sunshine returned to the region today, but cloud cover is going to increase overnight as rain chances return briefly for Saturday.
WEEKEND FORECAST
A few passing showers are possible on Saturday morning, between 3-10AM, with temperatures holding in the lower 40s.
Skies will quickly clear for the rest of the day with highs warming to the upper 50s.
Sunday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with cloud cover becoming more prevalent through the day. Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
April showers are in the forecast for early next week as we see passing isolated to scattered showers. Highs will be near 60 in the early part of the week and cool towards the end of the week.