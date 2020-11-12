FRIDAY'S CHILL
A dry cold front will usher in a fairly significant, but short-lived chill. This front will move in on Thursday evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 20s by Friday morning and then struggle to warm into the upper 40s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase late Friday ahead of Saturday's system.
SATURDAY'S TWO RAIN CHANCES
Two shortwaves are expected to move through on Saturday. One will be in the morning hours between 3am and 10am and the other in the evening after 5pm. This second wave will coincide with a cold front that may produce lightning and heavier downpours.
Both of these waves will bring chances for rain, with drier time between the two. This means rain chances are probable in the morning with dry conditions in the midday and afternoon and then more rain in the evening and overnight.
These systems will be associated with warm air flowing in from the south, allowing temps to reach around 60º Saturday afternoon.
The evening cold front will push rain and storms out and create cooler temps for Sunday, along with wind.
SUNDAY'S WIND
Sunday will be dry with seasonal temps, but WINDY! Winds may gust up to 40 mph from the north and northwest.
NEXT WEEK'S CALM
Overall, the third week of November is set to be dry, sunny, and on a warming trend. A warm front mid-week is expected to bring temps back above-average with highs returning to the 60s and lows to the 40s.